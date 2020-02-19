STM’s Dominic Zepherin Offered by Dartmouth

One local prep standout has received his second offer from an Ivy League school.

St. Thomas More defensive back Dominic Zepherin was recently offered by Dartmouth.

Ivy League schools do not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

Last month, Zepehrin was offered by South Alabama.

Earlier in January, Zepherin received he first Ivy League offer, when he was offered by Yale.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Zepherin was a member of STM's Division II state title team in 2019 and was named to the All-Acadiana Team.

Scheduled to graduate this spring, Zepherin currently sports a 4.0 GPA and scored a 24 on his ACT.