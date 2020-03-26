STM’s Dominic Zepherin Offered by Army

One local prep standout received his fourth offer from an FBS school, as well as his 11th overall, on Wednesday.

St. Thomas More defensive back Dominic Zepehrin was offered by Army.

Over the weekend, Zepherin was offered by Northwestern St. and Houston Baptist, along with Princeton.

Also last week, Zepehrin was offered by the Air Force Academy.

Last month, Zepherin was offered by Navy.

Also last month, Zepehrin was offered by South Alabama.

Zepherin has also reportedly been offered by four other Ivy League schools, Dartmouth, Yale, Harvard, and Cornell.