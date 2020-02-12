STM’s Blake Champagne Offered by Greensboro College

A local prep football standout has been extended an offer to extend his academic/athletic career.

Blake Champagne, who played defensive end for St. Thomas More, recently received an offer from Greensboro College, located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A Division III school, Greensboro College does not offer athletic scholarships but does offer spots on their roster.

A converted wide receiver, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Champagne tallied a team-leading 7.5 sacks for STM in 2019.

A good student who reportedly scored an ACT score of 24, Champagne is slated to graduate high school this spring.