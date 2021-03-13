STM Wins 4th Consecutive State Championship in Dominant Fashion

The #2 seeded STM Cougars beat the #1 seeded U-High Cubs 60-39 on Saturday to procure the Division II Louisiana state championship, joining some elite company in the process.

It marks the 4th straight state title for STM. They are the 8th school in state history to win 4 or more in a row. (3 of those 8 won more than 4 consecutive)

It also marks the 6th state championship in school history, all coming under head coach Danny Broussard, who just wrapped up his 38th season at St. Thomas More.

With the win, STM ends the 2020-2021 season on a 26 game win streak, a record of 32-4, and most notably, the state championship.

As they have all season, the Cougars leaned on the experience of their senior class.

The senior trio of Carter Domingue, Jaden Shelvin, and Jack Bech propelled the Cougars to a big first-half lead.

STM was in control throughout, came out hot from beyond the arc, hitting 5 three-pointers in the opening frame to take a 23-11 lead after the 1st quarter.

By the time the first half ended, the Cougars were in full control with a 39-15 lead.

In the second half, coach Broussard inserted a number of backups who were able to log minutes, playing 16 players total.

The Cougars outscored the Cubs in the third, while U-High scored 12 in the 4th with the game out of reach.

In the end, it was a dominant 60-39 victory for St. Thomas More.

Domingue led the team with 17 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds.

Shelvin scored a dozen points to go with 5 assists and 5 boards, while Bech scored 16, including a few physical dunks during a second-quarter stretch when the Cougars began to gain major separation.

