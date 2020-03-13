On a night where there were supposed to be games played across the entire country, the only one game in town was the Division II State Title game between the STM Cougars and U-High Cubs due to the Coronavirus.

The only people in the Cougar Dome were the players, coaches, essential staff, and the members of the media. The Cougars came back and won the game 57-56 to win their 3rd straight state championship.

The Cougars were down 6-1 early in the first quarter but went on a 7-0 run to take an 8-6 lead. After that point, the Cubs led the majority of the game. The Cougars trailed 18-15 at the end of the first quarter and were down 30-26 at the end of the first half.

The Cubs were able to build a 10 point lead early in the 3rd quarter before the Cougars were able to trim it down to 6 by the end of the quarter. STM was able to take the lead back for the first time since early in the first quarter with 3:16 remaining in the game.

Both teams battled back and forth the rest of the way before the Cougars were able to take a 1 point lead thanks to 2 crucial free throws with 20 seconds left. The Cubs had the last shot to try and win the game but dual sports star Jack Bech blocked a shot as time expired to seal the victory and the Cougar Dome full of maybe 25 people went wild.