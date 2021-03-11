It wasn't a fast start for the defending Division II state champions, but once the STM Cougar basketball team gained some momentum, they never looked back.

STM trailed early, but locked in on defense in the second quarter, leaned on the experience of their senior class, and ran their winning streak to 25 straight, improving to 32-4.

The Cougars turned an 8 point deficit after the 1st quarter into a 27-23 halftime lead, cruising to a 71-51 win.

"They jumped on us in the first quarter, but we kept our composure and battled back to take a 4 point lead at the half."

In the third quarter, STM held Liberty to 2 points, utilizing a key strength the Patriots lean on. Charges.

"We saw on film that they take a lot of charges, so I challenged our guys to do the same," explained Broussard. "Our guys med and exceeded that challenge in a big way tonight."

Senior Bryce Boullion, the leading tackler in the history of STM football, was taking plenty of hits against Liberty, taking 6 charges in the contest. He also added 9 points and 5 rebounds.

Senior Carter Domingue's offense was huge in the second half, as he scored 16 of his team-high 18 points in quarters three and four, pulling down 6 rebounds

Senior Jaden Shelvin added 17.

With 10 seniors on the roster, the Cougars have an opportunity to be dynastic this Saturday if they procure a 4th consecutive state championship.

STM will face off against University High in the Division II state championship at 2:30 in Lake Charles at Burton Coliseum on Saturday.

"U-High is a very good basketball team that has played a tough schedule," said Broussard. "They will be prepared for us on Saturday and we will need to work to do the same."

Listen to the game on TalkRadio 960, TalkRadio960.com, and the TalkRadio 960 app, as Mike "The Bandit" Bernard will have the call. Pregame begins at 2:15.

