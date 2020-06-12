STM QB Walker Howard Commits To LSU In Emotional Video

STM standout quarterback Walker Howard, son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard, announced his commitment to LSU today in an emotional video he shared on social media.

Howard thanking football for being there for him when his mother lost her battle with cancer, then sharing a message to her is truly touching.

"To mom, my best friend," said Howard. "I want to thank you for making the man I am today. I know you are smiling down on me. I want to thank you so much for helping me make the hardest decision of my life. My childhood dreams are becoming true. I love you and miss you."

Howard then placed the #4 LSU jersey with Howard written on the back next to her gravesite. His dad Jamie wore #4 for the Tigers.

"The legacy continues," added Walker Howard.

Walker is a 6-foot-2, 190-pounder who is entering his junior season at STM, is the third rated pro-style QB prospect for the college recruiting class of 2022.

After only two years of high school, Howard already had offers from Louisiana, Alabama, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Michigan State, Colorado, Arizona State, USC, Boston College, Nebraska and many others.