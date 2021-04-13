STM Basketball Product Commits To University Of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

St. Thomas More basketball product has made a commitment to play basketball at the University of Louisiana. The once Cougar will have a shot at earning a scholarship with the Ragin' Cajuns Men's basketball team.

You can see the announcement from @carterdomingue on Twitter below.

Carter Domingue has gotten a preferred walk on spot with an opportunity to earn a scholarship at the University of Louisiana. He helped lead the Cougars to multiple state championships during his time at STM.

During his time as an STM Cougar, Domingue proved he can play with the best of them and will do everything he can to show that his talent translates in Division I collegiate basketball.

We wish Domingue as well as the rest of the Ragin' Cajuns basketball program the best in preparing for next season.