Steve Smith Shares Crazy Story of How Taco Bell Job Saved Him From Getting Shot [Video]

Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith has never been one to mince words.

At 5'9, 195 lbs., his toughness was second to none during his 16-year career, and he always spoke his mind.

Smith grew up in inner-city Los Angeles, and began working at Taco Bell in his junior year of high school.

He continued to work at Taco Bell while attending San Monica Community College, where he starred on the football team.

Appearing on Kyle Brandt's podcast, Smith shared a story of how his job at Taco Bell kept him from getting shot by a teammate.

Whether he's talking about his career or his upbringing, I could listen to Steve Smith tell stories all day.