Steve Gleason Thanks Drew Brees In Emotional Video To The Former New Orleans Quarterback

The outpouring of thanks for former New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, and his contributions to the state continues as Louisiana gives a standing ovation the now-retired NFL star. The latest message of thanks comes from Saints hero, Steve Gleason.

Steve Gleason is one of the many Saints' organization members who have had a strong relationship with Brees. Gleason's heroics as the Saints' special teamer that resurrected a downed city with a punt-block against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2006 season solidified his spot in New Orleans history.

He was teammates with Brees then, but a battle with ALS would paralyze Gleason and turn his attention to a new life-purpose. This endeavor would bring Brees and Gleason even closer together, as you can see in the above video how much the two have been apart of each other's lives through the past 15 years.

I am sure that the friendship between Brees and Gleason is far from over, as the two of them have far more to accomplish in their respective lifetimes.

