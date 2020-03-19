Steve Gleason Announces Return of Malcolm Jenkins to Saints

Did you see how the New Orleans Saints announced the signing of Malcolm Jenkins on Wednesday?

Well, they didn't really announce it, because they can't.

NFL teams cannot officially announce any free agent signings yet. That won't happen until the players complete a physical, which may take some time, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the Saints just responded to a former Jenkins teammate, and a hero, on social media, in a really cool way, all but verifying Jenkins' return.

Former Saints safety Steve Gleason, who played for the Saints from 2000-2006, and was a teammate of Jenkins in 2006, gleefully shared that the Saints were bringing his ex-teammate back, and the team basically responded by saying; "How you not gonna believe THAT guy?!?!?"

This was just awesome!

Gleason, who revealed in 2011 that he was battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease), is known for his blocked punt in a 2006 Monday Night Football game against the Falcons that became a symbol of recovery in New Orleans in the team's first home game after Hurricane Katrina.

In 2019, Gleason was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for his contributions to ALS awareness