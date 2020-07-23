Stephen F. Austin Offers Acadiana’s Cam George

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have some more competition in their quest to add a local prep football standout to one of their future recruiting classes.

Cameron George, a defensive end who attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media earlier this week that he has been extended an offer by Stephen F. Austin.

Back in May, George received an offer from Louisiana.

George visited UL in early March.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound George has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Georgia St. Ohio, Mercer, FAU, UTSA, Army, Navy, ULM, Nicholls St., Air Force, McNeese St., Lamar, South Alabama, Furman, Penn, Princeton, Northwestern St., Southern, Cornell, Coastal Carolina, Southeastern Louisiana, and WKU.

An outstanding student who is scheduled to graduate next spring, George currently carries a 4.1 GPA.