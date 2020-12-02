Start Time Announced for SBC Championship Game

A start time has been announced for the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship Game, featuring the 20th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the 14th-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the game will begin at 11 a.m. (central) at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina, and will be aired on either ESPN or ESPN2.

You'll be able to hear the radio broadcast of the game on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Radio Network beginning with the Tailgate Show at 9 a.m., followed by the Official Pregame Show at 1o a.m., with the kickoff, again, slated for 11 o'clock.

Louisiana, who will take a five-game win streak into their regular-season finale this Friday night against Appalachian St., is currently 8-1, overall, and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Kickoff time for the Louisiana/Appalachian St. game this Friday night is slated for 7:30 p.m.

The Cajuns, who won the Western Division, played in the title game in the first two years of the game's existence, falling to Appalachian St. each time.

Coastal Carolina, who will host Liberty in a non-conference tilt this Saturday, is currently a perfect 9-0, overall, and won the Eastern Division with a 7-0 league mark.

The Championship Game will be a re-match of the Louisiana/Coastal Carolina regular-season game at Cajun Field on October 14, in which the Chanticleers won, 30-27, handing the Cajuns their only loss of the season.

Each team will have two weeks to prepare for the Championship Game after their respective regular-season contests this weekend.

Louisiana/Coastal Carolina promises to be a good one!