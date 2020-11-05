Start Date Announced For A 72 Game – 2021 NBA Regular Season

Sources from the NBA are reporting that the NBA-Player's Association has voted to approve a start date for the 2021 regular season. Tip off for the season will take place on December 22, 2020.

The news was broken by ESPN insider @wojespn and you can see the post here.

Now that the NBA 2021 season start-date has been set, the player's association can begin voting on other items such as safety protocols. They will also vote on financial matters between the player's association and the NBA. See more information from @ShamsCharania below.

It is an interesting note that this regular season will be 10 games less than usual. Check out the interesting statistic from @sabermetrics here.

With the NBA still playing catch-up from the 2020 season being interrupted by COVID-19, they will try to get back on schedule by playing a shortened regular season.

Find more coming out as the voting continues with the NBAPA... @wojespn will be delivering updates like the below as more decisions are made.

Basketball fans rejoice, while players may be wishing for a little bit longer off-season.