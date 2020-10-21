Stan Van Gundy Is The New Head Coach Of The New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have landed their new head coach in the form of Stan Van Gundy.

The news was reported to Twitter in posts by @WillGuillory of The Athletic NOLA which you can see below

Guillory went on to give details of the Pelicans hiring process and why they landed on Stan Van Gundy @WillGuillory

Stan Van Gundy has had prior success in the NBA. He has a history of winning and a knack for developing young talent, which the Pelicans have in abundance.

I hope we see the basketball team out of NOLA develop into a championship contending team in the next few years. Stan Van Gundy has everything necessary to develop this young group of talented hoopers into a title-caliber team.

According to nba.com per Adam Silver, the 2021 NBA season is currently expected to begin some time in January. That is when we will get our first glimpse of the refreshed New Orleans Pelicans under Coach Stan Van Gundy.