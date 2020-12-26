St. Joseph Diner in Dire Need of Volunteers in January

If you have extra time on your hands, a great way to help your community is to volunteer at St. Joseph Diner. Currently, St. Joseph Diner desperately needs volunteers to assist in food preparation.

According to KATC, they need a total of 30 volunteers Monday through Friday, starting on Monday, January 4, 2021. They will have morning and afternoon shifts with 15 volunteers needed for each.

Volunteers will assist with food and meal preparation, packaging, and other special projects. They will also help out with things like cleaning, sweeping, and washing dishes. This will all be under the supervision of kitchen staff.

This is an invitation to help bring relief to many who are suffering at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are able to help and are interested in giving back to your community, register here.