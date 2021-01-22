Springhill’s Devin White Is One Win Away From Super Bowl

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

He was a start when he played for North Webster High School. He became a legend when he played for LSU. Now Devin White is inching towards immortality in the NFL.

Devin White was the 5th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and took the league by storm right away. He was a second-team All-Pro his rookie year, first team All-Rookie, and already holds 5 franchise records for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now White and the Bucs are one win away from making the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay will travel to Green Bay this weekend to take on the Packers in the NFC Championship game. If the Bucs win, White will have a chance to show his skills on the biggest stage in all of sports.

Even though White has been a massive contributor to the Bucs success, he's been obviously overshadowed by new teammate, Tom Brady. But inside the locker room, it's not about being overshadowed, it's about leadership. With 6-time Super Bowl Champion Brady helping to guide White.

Earlier this week, White talked about something Brady said to him. White told NBC Sports' Peter King:

“Few weeks ago, I was kinda upset I didn’t make the Pro Bowl. He’s (Tom Brady's) like, ‘D, there’s a bigger bowl I’m chasing. We’re all chasing it. C’mon.’ I just thought, man, it’s a blessing to hear that. I need to hear that. This thing’s about us. He’s still chasing those bowls in his forties. I am just so grateful to be able to spend this time with him.”

There have been a few players who come into the NFL with loads of talent like White, but they never get a chance to learn from a player like Tom Brady. Right now, White seems to be enjoying the experience, and he's going to enjoy it a lot more if he gets to ride it to the Super Bowl.