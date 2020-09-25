Sports Handicapper Predicts UL Football Score vs Georgia Southern

One national sports handicapper came up with a winner, including a final score, for Saturday's Sun Belt Conference contest between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Georgia Southern Eagles at Cajun Field.

Tony Tellez predicts 19th-ranked Louisiana to stay unbeaten on the still-young 2020 college football season, by defeating Georgia Southern, 36-24, in their 2020 home opener.

That 12-point win that Tony is predicting sounds reasonable, as Las Vegas lists the Cajuns as 11.5-point favorites over the Eagles, and we all know the people in Vegas tend to be spot on an awful lot.

Louisiana will enter the contest at 2-0, overall, and 1-0 in Sun Belt Conference play, with victories over Iowa St. and Georgia St., while Georgia Southern, who did not play last week, will enter the contest at 1-0 after an opening-week victory over Campbell.

There's still a lot of mystery about the game, as Georgia Southern played without 33 players, due to COVID-19 issues and other issues, in that win over Campbell, while the Cajuns, who were without ten players in last week's win over Georgia St., will be without the services of numerous players against this week, due to COVID-19 issues.

UL finished 11-3 last season, setting a new school record for wins in a single season, while Georgia Southern went 7-6 a year ago.

The Cajuns, who defeated the Eagles last season, 37-24, lead the all-time series, 2-1.

Kickoff time at Cajun Fieldon Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Hopefully, Tony will be proven correct, and the Cajuns will move to 3-0!