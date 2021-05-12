Sports Betting Legislation Advances in Louisiana House

Patrons of bars and restaurants in Louisiana that serve alcohol might soon be able to place a legal wager on sporting events while they wait for their mozzarella sticks to be delivered. That could be the case if legislation approved by the Louisiana House of Representatives is also confirmed in the Louisiana Senate.

Sports wagering was approved last year in 55 of Louisiana's 64 parishes and now the Legislature has been tasked with implementing, regulating, and taxing the activity. In the measure that was passed by the House yesterday, it was revealed that the process would be overseen by the Louisiana Lottery.

Kiosks or onsite mobile wagering devices would be set up in bars and restaurants that qualify to have them. The operator of the kiosk would pay a ten percent tax on the net proceeds from that kiosk. There will also be an 18% tax on net proceeds from mobile betting. The money generated from the machines, at least as far as the taxes generated, will go to support education and services to assist citizens with developmental disabilities.

There is a similar measure that is working its way through the Louisiana Senate. That bill would allow for sports wagering to take place at the state's riverboat casinos, Harrah's in New Orleans, and the five-horse racing tracks around the state. The Senate bill also has provisions that would allow for wagers to be placed on a smartphone too.

The bill that was approved by the House will now go to the Senate for further discussion. Meanwhile, should the Senate measure pass, it would then be forwarded to the House for more debate.

Supporters of sports wagering are hopeful that legislation can be completed, passed, and signed by the Governor in time for this fall's football season. Oh, and if you're looking for a winner to bet on, you might want to consider one of these programs.