Louisiana Ragin' Cajun sophomore right-handed pitcher Spencer Arrighetti is the Sun Belt Pitcher of the week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

After the performance he had last Friday in a win over Coastal Carolina, today's news is no surprise.

It marks the second time this season Arrighetti has earned Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week honors. The first was after his first outing of the season in a midweek win over Louisiana Tech.

At 4-1, Arrighetti has been incredible on the bump this season.

Sporting a 1.06 ERA, batters are only hitting .132 against him.

"Arrighetti, he's a dog," said Ragin' Cajun infielder Bobby Lada last week. "I've been telling him that since he had his first outing. He's been living up to it."

Arrighetti, a native of Katy, Texas, spent his freshmen season at TCU before transferring to Navarro JUCO in 2020.

In his first season with Louisiana, Arrighetti has settled in nicely, working his way up to the Friday night starter role.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

7 Worst Alcohol Hangovers

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history