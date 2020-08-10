Southside High Football & Band Holding Virtual Fundraiser

Fans and supporters of Lafayette's Southside High School will have the opportunity to put their money where their mouse is later this week. The school's band and football programs are having a fundraiser August 14th through the 16th, that's this Friday through Sunday and it's all taking place online.

According to the website, ClickBid is hosting an online event. The event seeks to provide funding for the operation of both the football and band programs at the school. The monies raised will offset travel and equipment expenses for both groups. It will also provide vital uniform pieces such as helmets, shoulder pads, and more for the football program. Meanwhile, the band program hopes to use some of the funds raised to purchase new instruments.

If you're interested in participating in the online fundraiser you will need to secure your Bidder ID. That can be done through Bidder Registration for the event. You'll need to be registered by Thursday, August 13th if you plan on bidding on buying items from the online fundraiser.

The bidding will begin Friday evening at 7 pm and the online session will close at 7 pm on Sunday night. You can see a live preview event via Facebook on Saturday night beginning at 6:30.