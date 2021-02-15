South Louisiana Residents Share Photos Of Wintry Weather On Social Media

As winter precipitation falls in the freezing temperatures, south Louisiana residents are sharing photos on social media.

Depending on what part of Acadiana you live in, the view from your yard or front window may range from patchy ice in the driveway to your entire yard blanketed in a thin layer of powder.

Our listeners have been sharing photos and videos with us since the icy weather began to fall just after midnight, so poke around in the comments here to see more photos, and feel free to add yours here too!

Here are a few posts from Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram that have caught our eye.

