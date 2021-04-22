Son Puts Father’s Ashes in Ball, Then Bowls a Perfect Game [Video]

John Hinkle and his father shared a love for bowling. John sadly lost his father and bowling buddy in 2015, but life has an incredibly touching way of keeping of keeping people together, as you'll read in this story.

Peoria, Illinois high school counselor John Hinkle says his father came close to bowling a perfect game of 300 while he was alive, but never did according to Q985online.com. A change in bowling league rules changed all that.

Q985online.com reports that "Peoria River City Bowling Association explained that due to new weight hole rules, Hinkle had to plug one of the holes on his ball to play."

Because of the rule change, Hinkle decided to fill one the ball holes with some of his father's ashes.

That rule change allowed John's dad to finally bowl a perfect 300 game.

Now, Hinkle is a heck of a bowler and has bowled 300 games before, but obviously this is the one that will always be the most special.

Read more over at Q985online.com.

