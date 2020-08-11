Son Of Saints Legend Dalton Hilliard Dies

The son of a former LSU Tiger and New Orleans Saints legend passed away recently.

Dalton Hilliard, Jr., a former running back at Nicholls St., and son of, Dalton Hilliard Sr.. died at the age of 29.

Hilliard Jr. played four seasons for Nicholls St., from 2010-13, after playing his prep football at Brother Martin in New Orleans.

His dad Dalton Hilliard, Sr., a native of Patterson, played four seasons at LSU (1982-1985), where he was named a three-time (1982, 1984, & 1985) First-Team All-SEC selection, before being selected by the Saints in the second round of the 1986 NFL Draft.

Over 8 seasons with the Saints (1986-1993), Hilliard, Sr. rushed for 4,164 yards, which still ranks 8th of the franchises all-time list.

Hilliard, Sr. has been inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame as well as the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hilliard family.