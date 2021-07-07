Son of Louisiana Rapper Master P Makes Sports History

A couple of weeks ago the world of college sports received news that would pretty much change the lives of student-athletes forever. And it was a long time coming. After standing their ground forever, the NCAA decided to allow students in all three divisions to get compensated for their name, their likeness, and their image. It was a huge step and had been debated for years. And now it has opened up doors for student-athletes around the nation.

And one of the first to benefit from the NCAA decision has Louisiana roots. 6'3"19-year-old Hercy Miller, who is headed this fall to Tennessee State University in Nashville as a point guard, is the the son of famed Louisiana rapper and successful record producer Master P. The New Orleans native not only had an outstanding music career in the 1990's but went on to become the founder of No Limits Records. Master P, whose real name is Percy Robert Miller, also owns Global Mixed Gender Basketball, and used to play professional basketball for the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors. Hercy Miller attended Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, MN.

And now his son has signed one of the first and biggest endorsement deals in college basketball. According to Best Life, Miller signed a two million dollar deal to become the brand ambassador for technology company Web Apps America. Miller says the company sought his talented son out because he is a top student, and also headed to a HBCU - Historically Black Colleges And Universities.

Master P told TMZ "It's incredible. This is gonna change the way college athletes want to stay in school. … I'm proud of my son." And the younger Miller, who attended Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, MN. tells the outlet "Like my dad said, it's a blessing. I learned from my dad, I'm gonna start off by giving back to the community and everyone around me. I have a camp July 21. … I'm giving back to the kids." He is going to live it up just a little bit, by buying a Tesla. Congrats to you, Hercy Miller, and good luck at TSU.