Son Of Deion Sanders Has Committed To Play For His Dad At Jackson State

Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, has committed to play football at Jackson State where his Dad is the head coach. This is the first four-star recruit that the HBCU has landed, as the young Quarterback will have another opportunity to play for his Father.

The news was posted to Twitter by @BleacherReport and you can see the post below

Sanders posted the news to his own Twitter account @ShedeurSanders which you can check out here

What fantastic news for the Sanders' family as well as everyone at Jackson State. This young QB has the genes and support system to potentially develop into an athlete of his Father's caliber.

While many were expecting the talented young signal-caller to commit to FAU, he flipped his commitment in order to play for the HBCU and under his Father.

Shedeur played under his Dad, Deion, at Trinity Christian in Dallas, Texas. It only makes sense that as Shedeur is moving to the next level, he joins his Dad at Jackson State.

Shedeur Sanders made it a point to note in his post that his commitment to the HBCU gives him the opportunity to level the playing field.

What better opportunity could a young athlete find themselves than to have a chance to play for their Father on the collegiate level???

I wish the best of luck to the entire Sanders' family, as we are all anxious to see if Shedeur develops into the professional athlete that his Dad, Deion, once was.