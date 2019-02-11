Some of Your Favorite Stores Could Be Filing For Bankruptcy

Let me just get this out of the way - I love shopping.

Not online shopping, but actually going into a brick and mortar location that sells something that I want to buy.

Black Friday, and all the madness that surrounds it, is something that I look forward to every year.

So you can imagine how upsetting it is to hear that some of my favorite retail stores could possibly be filing for bankruptcy. UGH. The alarm has been sounded, and it's getting louder and louder.

According to Finance 101 'More defaults and bankruptcies are expected to come, says a report from S&P Global Ratings, with retail liquidations speeding up.' The companies below have been listed by Finance 101 as 'at risk of bankruptcy', and I'm honestly hoping that things will turn around for them, because some of my favorite places to shop are on here! Some of them have been in business for decades, and you can read the reasons why they are at risk here. Some of these are located in and around Acadiana, (the ones that are highlighted) and we are wishing them well in the future.