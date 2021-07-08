He belongs to Acadiana.

Dustin Poirier is one of the best UFC fighters in the world and he is from right here in Lafayette, La.

Currently, Dustin's record in UFC is 27-6 and he has won by 13 knockouts. Since his career started back in 2009, Dustin has climbed up the ladder in the UFC and has gained worldwide recognition by winning titles and by defeating some of the biggest names in the sport.

So, let's take a look back at some of the most memorable photos of Dustin Poirier.