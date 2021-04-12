Social Media Reacts to Kevin James Being Cast to Play Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Frankie Muniz became famous while starring in Malcolm In The Middle.

For the last 15 years, Saints fans have collectively agreed head coach Sean Payton looked like a grown-up version of Malcolm.

Muniz is now 35, 13 years younger than Sean Payton was the year he was suspended by the NFL for an entire season due to bountygate in 2012.

NBC Sports' Peter King revealed in his "Football Morning in America" column this morning Netflix is producing a movie titled "Home Team", centered around the year Payton was away from the Saints during suspension and began coaching his son Connor's 6th-grade team in Texas.

Who will play Payton? Kevin James.

The movie is being produced by Adam Sandler's production company Happy Madison Productions.

James and Sandler have collaborated multiple times in the past.

How does the internet feel about Payton, who got rigorously into Crossfit the year he was suspended, being played by an actor best known for the sitcom King of Queens and who served in the starring role of Paul Blart Mall Cop and its sequel?

According to King, Payton read over the script, made a few corrections, and the film is currently in pre-production.

