Skyler Christmas Commits to UL WBB

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a prep standout from the state of Louisiana to one of their future women's basketball rosters.

Skyler Christmas, who attends Salmen High School in Slidell, Louisiana, committed to play for coach Garry Brodhead's program earlier this week.

A 5-foot-6 guard, Christmas helped Salmen to a top ten ranking in Class 4A for most of the 2019-2020 season.

Christmas is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

View highlights of Christmas below: