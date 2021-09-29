Six “Celebrities” Share Impressions about Alvin Kamara’s Cereal [Video]

What's your favorite breakfast?

Personally, I love a traditional bacon and eggs setup.

But I would be lying if I said I didn't eat cereal.

It's fast, easy, and if you're eating the right kind, delicious.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara released a new cereal recently, and I was curious to see how it tasted.

Apparently, six "celebrities" were curious as well.

Lou Holtz, Jay Gruden, Cris Collinsworth, Lance Reddick, Chris Simms, and Aaron Neville tried Kamara's King Crunch for the first time and shared their thoughts.

On top of enjoying great cereal, there's a noble cause involved. Proceeds from the sale of Kamara's King Crunch benefit Children's Bureau of New Orleans.

You can purchase Kamara's King Crunch online from PLB, or at Rouses.

