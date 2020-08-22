Sights and Sounds of 2020 UL Football Training Camp

With the 2020 college football season up in the air as a whole right now as the Big 10 and Pac 12 have already postponed their seasons the Sun Belt Conference carries on. In turn, that means the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are carrying on as well with their preparations for the upcoming season.

The schedule has been a bit in flux as well with conferences siding with the Big 10 and Pac 12 in postponement. The Cajuns have lost McNeese, New Mexico State, and Missouri (due to the SEC choosing to go conference only).

However, they've been able to replace those games with a Big 12 opponent when they travel to Iowa State (Sept. 12), heading out to UAB (Oct. 23), and they'll host Central Arkansas (Nov. 21).

With that being said the team is moving through a shortened training camp, here are some of the best sights and sounds via the Ragin' Cajuns Football Twitter account:

Some of the guys putting in work from this past week on offense and defense.

QB Levi Lewis and LB Kris Moncrief getting the troops fired up and Lewis breaking it down a bit.

Big OL Cole Prudhomme flexin' on ya coming out of the tunnel.

This running back group might quietly be the best in the country...

It's mask season with coach Jabbar Juluke.

Getting after that practice work, practice what you preach.

#cULture #GeauxCajuns

