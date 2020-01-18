Sights and Sounds From LSU to the White House and Parade [VIDEOS]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Wow, talk about a week of your life. LSU football won the College Football National Title on Monday, throughout the week many juniors declared for the NFL Draft, Friday they took a trip to the White House and Saturday it was victory parade time mardi gras style.

Here are some of the best sights and sounds from their visit to the White House as well as the victory parade.

This pronunciation though...

Now, to the celebration.

The boys-

The humble Coach E-

We are the Champions-

"Geaux Tigahs!"

Joe Cool-

Big thanks to Jacques Doucet on Twitter for all this great content.