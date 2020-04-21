SI 7-Round Mock Draft Projects Two UL Players to be Selected

Two seniors from the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are projected to be taken in this week's 2020 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday.

Kevin Hansen of Sports Illustrated recently released a seven-round mock draft and has one Cajun being selected on Friday, with another going on Saturday.

Hanson projects the Baltimore Ravens taking Robert Hunt in the second round, with the 60th-overall selection, with guard Kevin Dotson being taken by the New York Jets in the sixth round, with overall-pick number 191.

A native of Burkeville, Texas, the 6-foot-5, 322-pound Hunt was voted a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference and All-Louisiana selection in 2019, despite being limited to only seven games due to injury.

A native of Plaquemine, Louisiana, and a 2018 & 2019 First Team All-Sun Belt selection, the 6-foot-4, 321-pound Dotson was also selected as an All-American by Sports Illustrated/USA Today and Pro Football Focus for his play in 2019.

The mock draft also has 13 LSU Tigers being selected, including linebacker Patrick Queen, who Hansen projects being taken by the New Orleans Saints in the opening round with the 24th-overall pick.