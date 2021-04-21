Show The World How Cajuns Party And You Could Make $5000

This might be the perfect job for someone in Acadiana. I mean, we love to party so why not be a party starter and get paid? Evite, the digital invitation platform, is looking to hire a Professional Party Starter. This sounds like it would be a 'piece of cake' for any Cajun, right?

Evite recently did a survey and found that almost 35% of Americans feel they’ve become more awkward since they’ve been spending so much time at home due to the pandemic. Almost 40% said they’re concerned they’ll no longer being able to make small talk, according to Casey Martinez, Senior Manager at Evite.

We're so excited to launch our search for this fun and unique role at Evite. Together, we'll not only help bring people back together, but will also make it easy for everyone to throw or attend their first safe celebration. - Casey Martinez

Are YOU the life of the party? If so, you need to apply for this really cool gig. Evite is searching the country for its first-ever Professional Party Starter role who will play an integral part in helping everyone get back into party mode.

You’ll have to teach people how to gather, celebrate, and have fun again when the world reopens. According to PRNewswire, responsibilities include: non-cliché conversation starters, offering a step-by-step guide to non-awk hugging, sharing tips for going from zoomed to groomed and making recipes for signature cocktails to finally enjoy with someone other than ourselves. The job pays $5,000.

If you’re interested in the job, you need to fill out the application on the website by May 19, 2021 and tell Evite why you will make the best post-pandemic parties and answer these five questions:

Fill in the blank: Every party needs _______. Tell us about the best party you've ever hosted or attended. What do you predict will be the biggest post-pandemic party trend? Why should you be Evite's Professional Party Starter? Share your Instagram handle.

Submissions for Evite's Professional Party Starter will be reviewed by a panel of judges that will select a finalist based on past party expertise and passion for celebrations. For other requirements and rules, click here.

Mais, y’all get dat party started, cher. Show the world what a little zydeco music, Natty Lite, and boudin can do for a party.