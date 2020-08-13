Shone Washington Commits to LSU

The LSU Tigers are apparently going to be adding a prep standout from The Crescent City to one of their future recruiting classes.

Shone Washington, who currently attends Warren Easton High School, located in New Orleans, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has verbally committed to LSU.

A 6-foot-3, 297-pound defensive tackle, Washington is rated as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports.

Washington is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Other schools that have reportedly offered Washington include Alabama, Florida, Mississippi St., Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas, USC, Memphis, Southern Miss, Tulane, UAB, and Virginia.