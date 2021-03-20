Who's letting their man wear this?

A new style "shirt" that resembles a onesie a baby would wear is now available for guys who hate the struggle of tucking their shirt into their pants.

Yes, you basically put this shirt on button the bottom and you're ready to go! As you may expect, many on social media are poking fun at this new article of clothing and some are even questioning who'd wear this.

Imagine seeing someone wearing one of these in the gym while he is getting dressed in a locker room.

But would this help some keep their shirt tucked in that struggle every day? It could and who would really notice if anyone has this onesie on?

Here's what this "shirt" looks like.