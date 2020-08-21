Shelton Sampson Offered by LSU

The LSU Tigers have their eyes on a state prep football standout, and they didn't have to go very far to see him.

Shelton Sampson, Jr., who currently attends Catholic High School, located in Baton Rouge, shared on social media on Thursday that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

A 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver, Sampson is considered a 4-star prospect by 247Sports.

Viewed as one of the top younger players in the state, Sampson is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Sampson has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Florida St., Mississippi St., Southern Miss, Tulane, and Virginia.