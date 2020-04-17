Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Reportedly Commits to Play Basketball at LSU

It looks like another member of the O'Neal family will be donning the purple and gold as Shaquille's daughter Amirah O'Neal has reportedly committed to play basketball for the LSU Tigers.

Her brother Shareef tweeted photos on Thursday of both him and Amirah in LSU jerseys with the caption: "THE BROTHER SISTER DUO! Congrats to my sister on committing to LSU."

Shareef officially signed with the LSU men's basketball team on Wednesday after transferring from UCLA.

Now the siblings will follow in their father's footsteps. Really big footsteps. Of course, Shaq played for the Tigers from 1989-1992 before going on to a stellar pro career.

18-year-old Amirah played basketball at Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, California.

The LSU Athletic Department has yet to release any type of official statement regarding Amirah O'Neal's signing.