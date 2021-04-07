I'll say it again, Shaquille O'Neal is a great guy.

Watch as Shaq walks up to a young man working in a jewelry store and hands him his credit card while another man is there to purchase an engagement ring.

Without any hesitation, Shaq pays for the ring while this man in the blue shirt just stands there.

Of course, some on social media said that Shaq shouldn't have paid for the ring, but rather pay for their wedding or honeymoon---Whatever!

This is why I admire and respect this former LSU Tiger so much, Shaq is the most generous guy I have ever met and may ever meet.