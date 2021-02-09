I'll get right to it, Shaquille O'Neal wants you to mask up and follow the rules.

In a video that has been shared on Facebook, Shaq sends out an important message to those in Lafayette Parish and St. Martin Parish.

Yes, he is a regular here and he even notes in the video below that this part of Acadiana is his "second home."

Well, now the former LSU Basketball star is asking for everyone to follow the rules (wear a mask and social distance) in an effort to stop the spread of COVID.

I don't know why he is delivering this message now, but apparently, someone has sent a message to him citing those who have elected to not wear a mask while out in public in the respective parishes.

We love Shaq here and we hope that when he does return to south Louisiana many will be following the rules as we hope to end this global pandemic.