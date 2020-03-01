Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Saturday afternoon the LSU Tigers basketball team faced Texas A&M and at halftime, there was a special ceremony held for one of their former players. The program decided to honor Mahmoud Adul-Rauf (formerly Chris Jackson) by retiring his #35 jersey.

Many former players/teammates of Adul-Rauf were in attendance as well as his former coach, Dale Brown. There was one rather large absence from the ceremony but Shaq had some very kind words for his former teammate via a video message posted to Twitter by Glen West of the Advocate Baton Rogue.

Much love from Shaq.

In his career, 1988-1990 Mahmoud Adul-Rauf was a deadly scorer as he averaged 29 points per game.

