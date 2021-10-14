Shaq Joins Kelly Clarkson on Stage For An Unexpected Duet [Video]

Hall of Fame basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal will turn 50 in March but still has as much fun in the limelight as he did at 25.

Shaq knows how to treat the spotlight, and has embraced the fun side of celebrity for years.

Earlier this month, he held a huge charity event in Las Vegas. (For more on the Shaq Foundation and how you can help, click here)

Many celebrities were a part of it, including Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson.

While singing her popular "Since You've Been Gone" on stage, Clarkson was joined by Shaq Diesel when the big man decided to jump on stage and join her.

It was only a duet for a few lyrics, as Shaq (or anyone) would have trouble hitting the notes Clarkson does.

Shaq is no stranger to musical events. Having released several rap albums of his own, Shaq has reminded us in recent years he loves being at a live show.

Never change Shaq.

