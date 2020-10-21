Shaq Gets Appointed As A St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Reserve Deputy

Shaquille O'Neal was appointed as a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Special Reserve Deputy today. Shaq has been involved and helping law enforcement both in Louisiana and Florida for some time now.

Check out the Facebook post with photos from Shaq's appointment today

Shaq has always been a man of service and continues to be available to lend a hand wherever he is needed.

Just this past summer, Shaq assisted in a roadside traffic incident where he stayed on the scene to help the affected motorists until authorities could arrive.

As a native of the Acadiana area, Shaq has continued to be a leader and good neighbor no matter what situation he finds himself in.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office just added a MASSIVE, pun intended, resource to their department. Congrats, Shaq!