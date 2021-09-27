Shaq AKA ‘DJ Diesel’ Attempts Stage Dive For First Time – Goes Exactly How You Think It Would

Shaquielle O'Neal is a man of many talents, one of which is rocking festival stages with his DJ skills for massive crowds around the world. Well Shaq, aka 'DJ Diesel', recently decided to attempt his first-ever stage dive at a music festival and the stunt went exactly how everyone thought it would.

With the crowd jumping and music blasting, Shaq was feeling light on his feet at 'Lost Lands Music Festival' where he was performing as 'DJ Diesel'.

So what did he do? He ran up to the front barricades and attempted the unthinkable.

Shaq launched himself into a crowd of festival goers, who never had a shot of supporting the 7-foot, 1-inch, 300+ pound former NBA star.

Thankfully, help was nearby and ready to pull the DJ out of the crowd and back to the stage so he could continue his set.

Now, check out the full video of @djdiesel as he attempted his first-ever stage dive.

To give you a better idea of the type of party going down at the 'DJ Diesel' set, check out an alternate angle from the crowd's perspective here.

Reactions on social media rolled in.

I think the moral of this story is as follows; if you ever end up at a music festival with 'DJ Diesel' on the lineup you should - 1) make sure to be there and - 2) consider not standing in the front row. Either way, be prepared for Shaq to bring the heat to the party as the reviews continue to say that a 'DJ Diesel' does not disappoint.