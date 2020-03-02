Shannon Sharpe Tweets About New Iberia During Lakers-Pelicans Game

What does he know about New Iberia?

Last night while watching the Lakers-Pelicans game, I was scrolling through Twitter and noticed that FOX Sports Host Shannon Sharpe sent a Tweet out about a small south Louisana town.

LeBron James made a three-point shot from just across the half-court line and Shannon Sharpe Tweeted out that Lebron made that shot from NEW IBERIA!!

Was he talking about the town we often refer to as "The Berry?" And if so, what does Shannon Sharpe know about New Iberia?

Has he been there before? Perhaps for the Sugar Cane Festival.

Shannon Sharpe, who is an NFL Hall of Famer, is the co-host of "Undisputed" on FS1 with Skip Bayless.