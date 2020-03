The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are reportedly scheduled to host a prep football standout from the New Orleans area.

Shan Brooks, an athlete who attends St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, shared on social media on Thursday that he will be visiting Louisiana on Saturday.

A running back/receiver, the 5-foot-6, 165-pound Brooks reportedly runs a 4.4 40-yard dash.

Currently a junior, Brooks is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.