SF Giants Alyssa Nakken Makes MLB History Monday Night

History was made by the San Francisco Giants on Monday night as assistant coach Alyssa Nakken became the first woman to coach an on-field position when she was called onto coach first-base.

Manager Gabe Kapler sent her into coach first in the later innings Monday during an exhibition game against the Oakland A's. She replaced regular first base coach Antoan Richardson.

She also made history earlier this year when Kapler hired her in January making her the first full-time female to hold a coaching position with a Major League Baseball organization.

Veteran outfielder for San Fran, Hunter Pence, had this to say after the game via his Twitter account after retweeting the video clip of Nakken coaching first:

According to an article from Newsweek she has actually been with the Giants organization since 2014 when she was hired as a Baseball Operations intern. As an intern, she got the opportunity to work in various departments such as player development, international operations, and the amateur draft.

In addition, Nakken is also the leader of the Giants Women's Network called Momentum. Momentum focuses on diversity and equality in the Giants organization.

She was also a stellar softball player with great credentials as not only a player but as a student as well. Nakken played at Sacramento State from 2009-2012 and was a three-time All-Conference and four-time Academic All-American player.

It's great to see a female getting an opportunity to fulfill a dream of coaching at the big-league level. Congrats Alyssa.

