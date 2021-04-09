Severe Weather Threat Pushes Back Cajuns, Troy Softball Series

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns softball team is getting a few extra days’ rest thanks to mother nature.

The threat of severe storms has forced Troy and Louisiana to push back their weekend softball series to Sunday and Monday. The Cajuns and the Trojans will now play a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. Game three will start at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Originally, the three-game series was scheduled to take place over a three-day period--Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. However, the threat of severe thunderstorms in Troy forced the schools to adjust their plans. In fact, the National Weather Service is calling for a 70-percent chance of rain on Friday and a 100-percent chance of precipitation on Saturday. A 20-percent chance of thunderstorms remains for early Sunday morning, but the forecast calls for the severe weather to push out of the area well before game time.

The Cajuns enter this weekend's series with a 14-game win streak. You can listen to all three games on ESPN 1420. You can also watch them on ESPN+.

