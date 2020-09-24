Several UL Football Players Out Due to COVID-19 Issues

Several members of the 19th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, including some key starters, apparently won't be available this Saturday when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles in their 2020 home opener, due to COVID-19 issues.

One week after defeating Georgia St., 34-31, in overtime, in a game in which they were without ten players due to COVID-19 issues, Louisiana will likely be without seven more players this week.

Their absence could either be due to a positive coronavirus test or contact tracing, but the bottom line is that the Cajuns will practice this week without those seven players.

Due to hipaa laws, the UL coaches cannot specify who the players are, but The Advertiser's Tim Buckley reports that Louisiana will be without the services of five starters, including running back Elijah Mitchell, right tackle Max Mitchell, defensive tackle Tayland Humphrey, linebacker Joe Dillon, and cornerback A.J. Washington, along with reserve quarterback Jaiave Magalei and reserve defensive tackle Sonny Hazard, all due to COVID-19 issues.

Dillon, Washington, Magalei, and Hazard all missed last Saturday's game.

In addition, Buckley points out that the Cajuns may be without a possible sixth starter for Saturday's contest, as freshman receiver Dontae Fleming is listed as questionable, while reserve linebacker Kris Moncrief will be out with an injury.

Buckley also pointed out a couple of other players not listed on the depth chart, as they usually are, but also aren't listed on the injury report.

The Cajuns will certainly be at a disadvantage with possible double-digit players being out, including six starters, but like last week, they'll have to find away to get through the adversity and win.

The most important thing however, is the health of the young men involved, who we wish the very best for.

Louisiana is currently ranked in both top 25 polls (#19 AP, #25 Coaches) for a second-consecutive week.

The Cajuns will look to improve to 3-0 this Saturday against Georgia Southern (1-0) for a Sun Belt matchup, which will also serve as UL's home opener.

Kickoff time at Cajun Field is set for 11 am, with pregame beginning on ESPN 1420 at 9 am.